Larry the Cable Guy SCORCHES Joe Biden in Epic Tweet, Triggered Liberals Outraged Trying to Defend Biden in Afghanistan

Americans have already had enough of the trial run of socialism under the Biden White House, and as you’ve noticed over the weekend, it’s taken a dramatic change for the worse.

American troops are now in harms way, as well as thousands of Americans in Afghanistan under the botched pull out of the region by the Biden administration.

Larry the Cable Guy summed it up nicely for most Americans in one simple tweet.

“Our country’s leadership right now reminds me of a wal-mart on Black Friday when only 2 cashiers are working and no one can find a manager.”

The liberal idiot sticks trying to spin it in favor of the guy who couldn’t fill up 30 circles on a lawn was equally hilarious.

Look at the moronic responses from liberals still trying to blame Trump who had nothing to do with the disaster that is American foreign policy right now. So they started attacking Larry as mental midgets normally do. But don’t worry about Ole Larry, he gives it back as good as he gets it 🙂

No. I hate China and he didn’t kiss their butt like we do now. Sorry you are against me speaking as a free American. To each his own. If you wanna live in a world where have to agree with you or else you don’t like them I feel sorry for you. China is coming. Enjoy it. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) August 15, 2021

Lol!!!!! I really hope that made you feel better because it’s literally one of the dumbest comebacks in the history of twitter. 👊🏻 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) August 15, 2021

But yet he didn’t. Biden has reversed everything he did. Why didn’t he do this then. Trump isn’t the president. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) August 15, 2021

