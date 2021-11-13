LARRY KUDLOW SAYS U.S. ENERGEY CRISIS IS EASIEST SOLUTION IN THE WORLD​

When asked by Dana Perrino, on Fox News on Wednesday, what tools he felt like the Biden administration had at their disposal to answer the skyrocketing energy prices, Larry Kudlow, former director of the National Economic Council said, “There are tools, they just don’t wanna use them. They don’t even wanna take it seriously.”



“I mean, let’s not make this any harder than it needs to be,” Kudlow continued. “If you have an imbalance of supply and demand, as Grady just reported, then you increase supply. America is the largest producer of energy in the world if the administration would let America produce, ok. Kudlow went on to explain, America has the capacity to produce tremendous quantities of oil, natural gas, and even coal.”



“Open the spigots! Stop closing pipelines in Michigan, stop closing ANWR (Arctic National Wildlife Refuge), stop closing the XL pipeline, produce more. The U.S. is currently two million barrels short, that around 18-20 months ago America was generating 13 million barrels of oil per day. Since the pandemic hit, this number has fallen to 11 million per day and has yet to recover,” Kudlow said.



John Kerry made the claim that at the United Nations climate conference, “By 2030 the United States won’t have coal and we will not have coal plants.” Kudlow in answer to Kerry’s comments said, “Kerry’s claim regarding coal in the U.S. was ‘unserious and silly.'”



Kudlow then added, “This is the easiest solution in the world if they just open their eyes.”



Prior to their discussion with Kudlow, Perrino had described how households are expected to see a 54% increase in costs for propane, 43% for home heating oil, and 30% for natural gas.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...