Lara Trump Drops More Hints About President Trump’s Next Political Move

Almost 75 million Americans voted for the 45th President of the United States in the 2020 elections, the most ever for an incumbent President in our nations history. Now his daughter in law is dropping some hints on what his political future may hold.

While the overwhelming majority of conservatives’ and even some Democrats don’t believe the outcome of the 2020 elections, Joe Biden is in the White House. So what’s next for the 45th President you may ask?

Lara Trump is dropping some huge hints this past weekend on what his plans may be.

“He has told us to stay tuned and that this is not over for him, and he has indicated that he probably would be interested in running again in 2024,” Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, told Fox News Sunday.

Trump as you may know is scheduled to speak at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Orlando this week, which starts on Thursday.

“He is really the person that everyone will continue to turn to, in order to help them get across the line, whether we’re talking about 2022 or beyond,” she said, adding that Trump is the “head of the Republican Party.” “I think this man has changed politics, and he has changed our party, the Republican Party. There is no doubt about it,” she added.

As for the former president, just last week he told Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly it was “too early” to made a determination about what he plans to do in the future.

“It’s too early to say but I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “We have tremendous support. I won’t say yet but we have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.”

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” he added.

Miller added the following on Newsmax;

“I think what you’re going to hear President Trump talk about next Sunday on the 28th is the future of the Republican Party and the number of lessons that we learned in 2020, where we saw President Trump bring in a record amount of African American voters, Latino American voters on the GOP side, bigger numbers than we’ve seen in modern Republican presidential history,” Miller said. “We have to keep these voters engaged in the party.”

Axios reported Monday that Trump will tell CPAC he is the GOP’s “presumptive 2024 nominee” and he’s in control of the base.

One things for sure, we’re going to know more this week!

3.8 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...