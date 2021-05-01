LAPD Union Urges NBA to Investigate LeBron James for “Inciting Violence” Against Ohio Police Officer

One of the largest police unions in America is urging the LAPD to investigate LeBron James for “inciting violence” against the Ohio police officer that he threatened on Twitter last week.

Detective Jamie McBride of the Los Angeles Protective League has went on the record and officially urged the NBA to investigate LeBron James after he verbally threatened the officer who shot Makhia Bryant who was shot while attempting to stab another female.

Last week, the left-wing basketball player posted a tweet in all caps that read “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” which put a target squarely on the back of the Ohio police officer who had no other choice but to use lethal force against Bryant.

According to Fox News, “McBride and his organization, the Los Angeles Protective League, sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to formally request an investigation into LeBron James’ tweet to determine if the player violated any league policies”

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride told Laura Ingraham.

“One of the biggest hypocrites out there is LeBron James,” McBride added. “LeBron James has talked time and time again about police officers and how bad, they’re all killers. However, they’re also doing protection at his house. Off-duty officers provide security for him and his family. So you have killers at his house providing security for him.”

“Celebrities all throughout Los Angeles…and LeBron James hire off-duty police officers who do security at their houses for him, but they won’t mention them in anything because obviously, they’re going to look bad to their followers,” he told Ingraham. “They’re trying to create this image of being a crusader and what they are is inciting violence.”

