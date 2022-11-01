News

LAKE AND BLAKE BABY: Libertarian Candidate Drops Out of Arizona Senate Race and Endorses Blake Masters

by Howard Roark

Massive news on your Tuesday morning one week until Election Day around the United States of America, and an even bigger day today in the great state of Arizona.

The Libertarian candidate running for Senate in Arizona is dropping out of the race and endorsing Republican nominee Blake Masters in a move that will all but give Masters the win in the United States Senate race in the highly contested state.

The decision announced on Tuesday gives Masters a major lift heading into the final week as he’s seeking to end the reign of radical liberal Senator Mark Kelly, the Democrat incumbent who according to the polls has a very narrow lead somehow.

“This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support,” Mr. Masters said in a statement to The New York Times.

The Libertarian Candidate Mark Victor and Masters spoke on Monday for a 20-minute recorded conversation that Mr. Victor is expected to publish, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Mr. Victor made the conversation a precondition for quitting, technically offering such an opportunity to Mr. Masters and to Mr. Kelly.

“I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,” Mr. Victor said in a statement. “After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate.”

Democrats had been the main folks funding Victor’s underfunded campaign hoping to hurt the Republican nominee Masters.

According to early voting, roughly 895,000 votes have already been cast, and that makes up for more than one third of the 2.4 million votes that were cast in the 2018 election. Kelly leads in most polls, but Victor is polling well in many polls in the two to four percent range, which could be a big swing for Masters to win the race.

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

