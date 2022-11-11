Lack of Red Tsunami Shifts Odds to DeSantis Over Trump for 2024 Odds Makers

There was a red Tsunami on Tuesday, but it was pretty much confined inside the state lines of Florida, where incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis won overwhelmingly, carrying approximately 60% of the vote.

With his unbelievable landslide victory, DeSantis sparked betting markets to tip the 2024 race in his favor past former President Donald Trump.

The Florida governor overtook Trump, “Because DeSantis just won a swing state with a crazy 20% margin,” Maxim Lott, co-founder of the website Election Betting Odds,” wrote on Twitter. “For comparison, he won his race in 2018 by just 0.4%,” Lott added on the social media site.

Lott continued on Twitter, “Incredible shift in the odds for President in 2024! @RonDeSantisFL overtook Trump for the first time.”

Two of the sites used by “Election Betting Odds,” ‘Betfair and Smarkets,’ showed DeSantis with a substantial lead over Trump. The Florida governor was 27.3% as compared with Trump at 18.4%.

Another betting website, ‘PredictIt,’ showed DeSantis had a slimmer lead at around 31% and Trump at around 28%.

Before the Tuesday midterm elections, Trump issued warnings to DeSantis about possibly running in 2024. Monday, the former president said he would make an announcement next week, sparking speculation he may launch his presidential campaign.

In an interview on Monday with Fox News, Trump said, “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

Trump, who took an active role in recruiting Republican candidates, has mixed results. He notched a victory inOhio, where “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance won a Senate seat to keep it in Republican hands. But Doug Mastriano, another Trump ally, was defeated in the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

Trump’s reaction on his social media platform ‘Truth Social’ was, “While in certain ways Tuesday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory with 219 WINS and 16 Losses inthe General. Who has ever done better than that?”

In the meantime, DeSantis has not issued any public responses to Trump’s comments. He also has not confirmed whether he will run for president in 2024.

As for President Biden, he has told reporters that he will make a decision by early 2023, saying “Our intention is to run again, that’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was. He added, “Jill and I may slip away a few days between Christmas and New Year’s, to talk about our future.”

Biden remains below both Republicans in the 2024 presidential odds at 16.5%, according to Election Betting Odds. Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom, stood at only 5.9% and Vice-President Kamala Harris was at 5.4%.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...