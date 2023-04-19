Kyle Rittenhouse Countersues Gaige Grosskreutz (The Guy Who Attacked Him With a Skateboard and is Now Suing Him)

Kyle Rittenhouse has now filed a counterpunch lawsuit at someone who attacked him, who is suing him. You can’t make up how screwed up the American legal justice system truly is, unless you fully understand the corruption.

Kyle Rittenhouse has filed a lawsuit against Gaige Grosskreutz, yes that guy. The same guy who attacked him with a skateboard in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who Rittenhouse then fired upon to save his own life.

Rittenhouse made big news in 2020 after defending himself and the property of others against BLM and Antifa rioters who nearly burned the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the ground.

In a stunning turn of events, Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who was acquitted of all charges related to the Kenosha shooting in Wisconsin, has announced that he is countersuing Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the Black Lives Matter protesters who attacked him on that fateful day in August 2020. Rittenhouse, who was just 17 at the time, was forced to defend himself with appropriate force after Grosskreutz pointed a gun in his face during the rioting.

It is worth noting that Grosskreutz himself admitted during Rittenhouse’s trial that he had pointed a gun at the armed teenager first, before Rittenhouse shot him in the arm. The prosecutors were clearly stunned by this admission, knowing full well that a not guilty verdict for Rittenhouse was now inevitable. They did not handle the moment well.

It is hard to overstate just how clear it was that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense on that day. He was being chased by a mob of angry BLM protesters who were attacking him with skateboards and other weapons. Anthony Huber, who was killed during the rioting, was one of the attackers. He was shot dead by Rittenhouse when he tried to beat him to death with a skateboard.

The fact that Rittenhouse is now countersuing Grosskreutz is a sign of just how determined he is to clear his name and defend himself against those who seek to paint him as a violent and dangerous person. He is clearly not going to let Grosskreutz and others like him get away with trying to harm him and his reputation.

It is also worth noting that the father of Anthony Huber, who was killed during the riots, has also sued Rittenhouse for wrongful death. This is a clear attempt to try and extract some kind of financial compensation from Rittenhouse, who has already been put through hell and back by this whole ordeal.

In the end, however, it is clear that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense on that day in Kenosha. He was attacked by a mob of angry BLM protesters who were intent on causing chaos and destruction. He did what he had to do to defend himself, and he was ultimately acquitted of all charges by a court of law in Wisconsin.

Now, he is fighting back against those who seek to harm him and his reputation. We wish him all the best in his efforts to clear his name and move on from this tragic incident.

Today I have filed a counter lawsuit against Mr. Grosskreutz-for assault and emotional distress we look forward to holding him accountable in court.

You can support me and help me with this lawsuit by donating at https://t.co/GHncGiUx5Z — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 15, 2023

