‘King of the Hill’ Set to Return to TV with Original Creators and Cast

Rumors of a “King of the Hill” remake have been swirling around since 2017 when creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels celebrated a 20-year-reunion with the cast at the San Francisco Sketchfest. For clarity, the show first aired on Fox back in 1997, holy hell are we getting old folks.

Even with us getting old, I am actually excited about things coming back from my youth or younger days that make me happy. I’m tired of cancel culture on both sides, and it’s okay to actually enjoy things from time to time and not boycott everything.

On January 31, Hulu announced that they have ordered the revival of the animated hit from 20th Television animation.

Deadline has confirmed that the majority of the original cast will be back for the remake as well.

Including Hank Hill (voiced by Mike Judge), Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy), Bobby Hill (Pamela Aldon), Bill Dauterive (Stephen Root), Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick) and Minh Souphanousinphone (Lauren Tom).

Saladin Patterson (who was part of “The Wonder Years” reboot) will be the show runner for the newly-ordered episodes.

He shared his excitement in a statement by adopting the classic twang of Hank’s pal Boomhauer, who was voiced by Judge, writing, “Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about O.G. and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic.”

Longtime fans of “King of the Hill” know, the late actress Brittany Murphy was the voice of Peggy’s niece Luanne Platter. Murphy tragically died in 2009, it is unknown at this time if Judge and Daniels will use a different voice actor for her role or if Luanne will simply not make it to the reboot.

There is another possible hiccup as well: You might notice that 20th Television Animation only confirmed the return of Minh Souphanousinphone, voiced by Asian American actor Lauren Tom. However, there is no mention yet of her husband Kahn’s return. Kahn had a large role in “King of the Hill,” playing Hank’s nemesis and trying to keep his daughter Connie (also voiced by Tom) away from Bobby. However, Kahn was voiced by Toby Huss, a white actor not of Asian descent.

So will the cancel culture buffoons keep this character from making a comeback like Joey did Apu Nahasapeemapetilon (formerly voiced by Hank Azaria) on “The Simpsons?”

Back in 2020 Azaria resigned from his role and apologized to the woke mob for any hurt feelings his role in the Simpsons may have caused. Yes, we’re serious, people are now this stupid to cater to these whiney babies.

With or without Kahn, I’ll be watching, and I hope you will too. I hope they bring him back, let’s offend some people and break some ratings records, shall we?

You can currently watch the old episodes of the successful 13-season run of “King of the Hill” on Hulu.

