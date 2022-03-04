KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, FORMER TRUMP AIDE SUBPOENAED BY JAN. 6 HOUSE COMMITTEE

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle on Thursday. Guilfoyle, a former Donald Trump campaign aide, and now the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., is being sought to compel testimony, after a heated disagreement when she sat down for a voluntary interview with the panel last week.



Guilfoyle spoke at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol and, according to the committee, was involved in fundraising for the event. She was also reportedly in the Oval Office the morning of January 6.



“Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” her attorney Joseph Tacopina said in a statement last week.



Guilfoyle met virtually with the panel for an interview last week, but cut off questioning when she learned that select committee members Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), in addition to counsel, had joined the call.



But Tacopina said when members of the committee also attended the interview, accusing Representative Schiff, Representative Raskin and others of “hijacking the interview” and adding, their concerns were “validated” after news of Guilfoyle’s interview was leaked to media “within less than two minutes.”



Tacopina added, “However, upon Ms. Guilfoyle’s attendance, the committee revealed its untrustworthiness, as members notorious for leaking information appeared,” referring to the two congressmen Schiff and Raskin.



“Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement.

