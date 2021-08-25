Kim Klacik SUES Candace Owens for $20 Million Over Owens Accusing Her of Crimes Back in June

Actions have consequences, and Candace Owens is finding that out this week. Former Republican Congressional candidate and conservative influencer Kim Klacik is suing her for $20 million in a defamation suit, after Owens made disparaging remarks about Klacik back in June of 2021.

Owens made allegations that Klacik, who’s fund are under FEC guidelines with a Super PAC was money laundering, buying cociane, and hiring strippers with campaign funds. Klacik had heard enough, and has finally filed the lawsuit that we all knew was coming.

In the lawsuit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, Klacik claimed she has seen her career in conservative media falter after Owens posted a 44 minute rant on Instagram about her back on June 22.

According to Klacik’s attorney, the pundit has lost a book deal, been pulled from political fundraisers, lost a contract with a “nationally recognized vendor” and seen her television appearances dry up.

Klacik at one point had been a regular guest on Fox News like Owens.

The lawsuit alleges that Owens’ video was the culmination of a “petty Twitter feud” between the two most prominent Black conservative female pundits and supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.

The feud started when Klacic responded to a tweet of Owens criticizing President Joe biden declaring Juneteenth a national holiday.

“Sometimes I wonder when (if ever) Black America will wake up to the psychological warfare and perpetual brainwash to believe everything is racist,” Owens tweeted at the time, prompting Klacik to reply: “Believe it or not, many in ‘Black America’ are very aware the fight is about classism rather [than] racism. Unfortunately, the loudest mouths with the largest platforms represent the majority. This might come to a shock to you because of your lack of engagement with black people.”

A few says later, Owens published a video alleging Klacik engaged in serious criminal behavior prior to following her unsuccessful bid for Congress in Maryland.

While specifically noting she is “not an investigative journalist” and “could not confirm” any allegations about Klacik, Owens nonetheless accused her of “money laundering, tax fraud and campaign fraud” and recruiting strippers to work at a club she claims Klacik’s husband owns. She also alleged Klacik pushed her campaign vendors to “move money off the books.”

“Specifically, [Owens] affirmatively accused Ms. Klacik of tax fraud, campaign fraud, money laundering, illegal drug use, and acting as a ‘madame.’ There was no truth to the allegations,” the lawsuit stated.

“In making these allegations of criminal activity, [Owens] claimed to have received information from someone who ‘stripped with [Ms. Klacik]’ and who allegedly told [Owens] that Ms. Klacik used campaign funds to purchase cocaine and scammed people of millions,” the complaint adds. “These caustic and made-up defamatory allegations are without factual support.”

In a statement to Law & Crime, Klacik attorney Jacob S. Frenkel said that “baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue” and Owens used her “huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure.”

What are your thoughts America? First and foremost, you can’t accuse someone of something without evidence, and this is where Candace Owens looks to be in real trouble here.

