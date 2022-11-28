Kim Kardashian Refuses to Cut Ties With Balenciaga After Pedophilia Scandal, Claims She’s ‘Re-Evaluating’ Her Relationship with the Brand After Breaking Silence on BDSM Child Images: ‘I’ve been shaken by the disturbing images’

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence after images from Balenciaga a high end designer clothing, shoes, and handbag line from Neiman Marcus and made famous by the Kardashians is under fire after disturbing child pedophilia images appeared in a recent ad campaign.

Kardashian, 42, said sh was “shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns.”

For those of you that are unaware of what we’re talking about, the commercial produced by a production company called North Six, Inc., as well as designer Nicholas Des Jardins and his own brand for including images of legal documents on the US Supreme Court’s decision on child pornography laws in the same ad campaign.

These sick bastards featured children holding teddy bears in BDSM gear for the promotion of their spring collection. This is absolutely criminal and disgusting, and trying to normalize child sexualization and abuse.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” Kardashian wrote.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kardashian’s statement came after The Fashion House filed a pair of $25 million lawsuits in connection with the ad campaign against the producers who came up with the grotesque idea.

The brand, modeled by Kardashian issued a public apology on Instagram, but fans aren’t buying it.

Balenciaga also wiped all of its social media content at the time of the apology. Let that sink in folks.

One of the controversial photos shows copies of documents that detail the Supreme Court cases that dealt with child pornography. Yes, they actually though it would be okay to say they’re super mad that they can’t rape kids.

Balenciaga has now vowed to pursue legal actions against this responsible for the shoot, adding that it condemns any form of child abuse. It doesn’t just hit with child abuse, its’ trying to normalize child pornography, we’re way past abuse here folks. How about this Balenciaga, why don’t you fire whoever signed off on these commercials and ads, because someone had to agree to them. Start there.

