Kim Kardashian Breaks the Internet with a Storm of Pictures Showing Off Her New Bikini Body

Kim Kardashian broke the internet this week by unleashing a barrage of herself in a little black bikini and showcasing her new body.

Kardashian, 40, star of the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, showed off her body and a tiny black bikini from her Skims collection in a series of photos on social media.

Rumors that Kim is rekindling her romance with her ex, Kanye West, have been circulating around the internet, but she seems to be enjoying the single life nonetheless.

The star posed in a golf cart in the pictures, uploaded to the Instagram account for her clothing line SKIMS, which sells underwear, loungewear and shapewear. The caption for the pictures is an advertisement for the new clothing items, which reads:

“Coming Soon: Twist. We’ve updated the classics with the sexiest twisted details and form fitting sets. Made with breathable Cotton Jersey and the perfect touch of stretch, this is how to turn up the heat. Drops WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25 AT 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST in 8 styles, 3 colors, and sizes XXS-4X.”

