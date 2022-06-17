Kid Rock Says He is Contemplating Running for Office at Some Point: Is Senator Rock a Possibility?

Legendary rapper, rocker, songwriter, musician, and singer, Kid Rock, with his style alternating between rock, hip hop, country and heavy metal, has upset the woke music industry by suggesting he may run for the GOP.

Kid Rock, who’s real name is Robert James Ritchie has flirted with the idea of getting into serious politics for a long time, and his public support for Trump and conservative politics has irked many in the notoriously woke music community.

While speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation, the right-wing musician said he would consider running for office to serve his country. He told Carlson, “One day, if I ever thought, if I was bored, sitting around, really thought I could serve my country and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” though he clarified he has no immediate plans to dive into a political career, at this point.

Rock flirted with the idea of running for office in 2018 when he considered running against Democrat candidate Debbie Stabenow for Senate in Michigan.

During that time, Rock confirmed that his campaign website rockforsenate.com was real, tweeting the message: “Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

He also said at the time, “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government put in place that affects us all.”

The rocker, who Carlson branded an “all around good guy” and whose hits include “Devil Without A Cause, “Rock’n’roll Jesus,” “All Summer Long” and “Bawitdaba,” to name a few, has publicly and perhaps bravely voiced his support for conservative politics, considering the significant backlash many celebrities face from the woke mob if they dare to go against the left-wing agenda.

In 2015, Rock told the left-wing publication The Guardian, “I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues.” He also said, I support the Second Amendment and have a collection of different guns.

Kid Rock added, “I have everything from a Civil War cannon to an MP5 machine gun and old police guns. If someone invades your house, yeah, you can shoot them.”

While Rock said he’s fiscally conservative, he leans more central when it comes to social issues, preferring a more libertarian stance when it comes to abortion and gay marriage.

He explained, “I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it,” he explained.

The rumors about Rock running this year come after the release of his song “We The People” in which Rock chants the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” 13 times, as well as a lot of vulgar language.

In January this year, Rock tweeted that he had “just got off the phone with our 45th President (and hopefully 47th),” claiming that Trump had “expressed how proud” he was of Rock for the song.

Trump reportedly endorsed former State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District seat. But Rock may be in luck if he really is serious about running in the near future, as Trump reportedly weighed the option of running multiple candidates for the same seat. Rock has a residence just outside of Nashville, so he could probably run in Tennessee or his home state of Michigan.

The video of “We The People” is available for viewing below. Do not watch if bad language offends you, it is simply an option for you.

Trump makes video appearance at Kid Rock concert: "Let's make America ROCK Again!" 🔥🎸 pic.twitter.com/JHfUoHEwYj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2022

