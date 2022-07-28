KID ROCK FANS TRASH VENUE AFTER SHOW IS CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER 

Hell, hath no fury like a Kid Rock crowd scorned. That’s a lesson learned this past weekend at a North Dokota fairground.

Fans of the rowdy rocker had gathered for Friday’s sold-out show. But weather across the North Dakota State Fair was evidently not like a cool southern breeze in the south.

Even though the opening act, Night Ranger sang, “Sister Christian,” people weren’t in much of a Christian mood. That’s a safe bet, given what happened later in the evening.

​TMZ Reported that Kid Rock was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 p.m. There was a storm brewing on the outskirts of town with some wind and lightning, but no rain, which kept delaying KR’s show.

By the time 11 o’clock rolled around, lot of folks in the 18,000 strong audience were pretty drunk and angry, because it seemed as if the storm had passed. An officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department then walked up to the mic and announced the concert was canceled.

People reported that attendees took unkindly to the news. In video, audience members could be seen hurling bottles at the stage, and one was tackled after he climbed onto the platform. He was later seen being escorted in handcuffs by officers across the parking lot.

The raucous response should come as no surprise. Kid Rock’s fanbase isn’t known for being demure. The artist seems of the “Kiss my ass” sort, as well.

Kid Rock had a single last November, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live.” You can look up the lyrics of this song on google to get an idea of why they aren’t being put in print here.

But the rocker puts his money where his mouth is. In January kid announced he would be refusing to play venues requiring vaccination proof and masks and said all tickets would be reimbursed, if that happened.

Here is what Kid Rock said in a video he posted at the time: “There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandated and venues. If there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back. Because I won’t be showing up either. If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that shit ain’t happening.”

You can see the fans’ reaction after the announcement the concert had been canceled.

Kid Rock’s fans throw trash and beer cans at concert workers and security after Kid Rock canceled his North Dakota concert due to weather. pic.twitter.com/xeqZn8MxUa — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 24, 2022

In the aftermath, which included a statement by the Sheriff’s Department denying it made the call for cancelation, Kid tweeted his own regrets:

“So pissed off we could not play for a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot. I know it sucks, but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving, and take care of each other.”

SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock — KidRock (@KidRock) July 23, 2022

The North Dakota State Fair issued an official statement on Saturday in regards to the cancellation of the Kid Rock concert at Friday night’s fair:

“The cancellation of the North Dakota State Kid Rock Concert was a decision made by Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer and the stage production manager. Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning and sever weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert was cancelled as it posted aserious threat to the safety of those individuals attending or setting up the event.”

Prior to the State Fair’s statement on Friday night, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department had posted on its Facebook page a clarification saying the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the sheriff’s department.

The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show,” the Facebook posting said.

The State Fair explained in its statement on Saturday that tickets would be refunded and how to obtain the refund.

The statement ended saying, “We want to thank everyone for your patience.”

