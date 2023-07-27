Kevin Spacy Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

In a significant verdict, Kevin Spacey, the acclaimed House of Cards star, has been acquitted of nine counts of alleged sexual assault by London’s Southwark Crown Court. The initial charges against him were also struck out during the trial, as reported by BBC News.

The emotional moment came as Spacey turned 64 on the day the verdict was announced. After more than 12 hours of jury deliberation, the actor shed tears when the not guilty verdicts were delivered.

The trial revolved around charges of alleged sexual assault, including accusations of groping and forcing penetrative sex on four men in London between 2001 and 2013. Originally, Spacey faced a total of 12 sexual assault charges.

Following the verdict, a visibly relieved Spacey spoke outside the court, expressing gratitude to the jury for thoroughly examining all the evidence before reaching their decision. He humbly accepted the outcome, thanking his legal team and the court staff for their support throughout the proceedings.

Prior to the trial, Spacey staunchly denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts against him. When the charges were made public, he publicly stated on Good Morning America that he would voluntarily appear in the U.K. to defend himself, confident in proving his innocence.

The trial commenced on June 30, with Spacey taking to the witness box on July 13. During his testimony, he expressed feeling “crushed” by the allegations made by one of the complainants, denying any recollection of the incident in question. He vehemently rejected assaulting the complainant and described the interaction as “romantic” in his mind.

Elton John and his husband David Furnish also testified during the trial, addressing the claim made by one of the complainants. The alleged incident was said to have occurred as Spacey was being driven to the “White Tie and Tiara Ball” at John’s Windsor house in 2004 or 2005. Both John and Furnish confirmed Spacey’s presence at the charity ball, where he purchased a Mini Cooper during an auction.

The trial touched upon the possibility of Spacey attending the ball on multiple occasions, adding complexity to the evidence presented.

The verdict brings an end to a significant legal battle for Kevin Spacey, whose career has been marred by these accusations. As the actor moves forward, his acquittal stands as a crucial moment in the ongoing discussions surrounding sexual assault allegations and the justice system.

