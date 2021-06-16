Kevin McCarthy Says He Will Strip Ilhan Omar Of Her Committee Spot if GOP Wins House in 2022 (VIDEO)

During an interview on Tuesday with Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee spot if the GOP wins back the House next election cycle.

The comments from McCarthy came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) inaction against Omar for her consistent anti-Semitic and anti-American comments.

“I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs, or anybody that has an anti-Semitic, anti-American view. That is not productive and that is not right,” McCarthy asserted.

Last week, Omar compared the United States to radical terror groups like Hamas, Afghanistan and the Taliban, saying we have committed the same “atrocities.”

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar started.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” she continued. “I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.”

After receiving harsh backlash for her comments, Omar issued a “clarification” where she claimed she was not trying to draw a “moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel.”

Pelosi then stepped in and praised Omar for her clarification, announcing that no further discipline would be necessary.

Pelosi and fellow House Democrats, including Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), issued their own statement in appreciation of Omar’s “clarification.”

“Legitimate criticism of the policies of both the United States and Israel is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate, and indeed, such criticism is essential to the strength and health of our democracies. But drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” the group wrote.

Not all House Democrats were satisfied however. Last Wednesday evening, a dozen Democrats released a statement hammering Omar for her disgusting comments.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” they wrote. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.”

“The United States and Israel are imperfect, and like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalence give cover to terrorist groups,” they added. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the U.S. and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

