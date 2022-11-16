Kevin McCarthy Beats Andy Biggs 188-31 to Lead House GOP: Now in the Drivers Seat to Become House Speaker

The House Republican Conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underperforming and underwhelming midterm election performance.

The vote now puts McCarthy in line to be the next Speaker of the House, assuming Republicans win at least 3 more seats of the 16 that have not yet been awarded.

McCarthy won 188-31 against Arizona America First candidate Andy Biggs, according to multiple sources in the room.

It was a secret ballot, and McCarthy only needed to earn a simple majority of the conference, which he easily did.

Biggs challenge was a long shot, the number of Republicans who voted for him will stun the level of frustration with Republican leadership from their constituents across the country who are sick and tied of the same old same old. Conservatives wanted change in the House, and they aren’t going to get it.

Three House Republicans – Kat Cammack of Florida, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania nominated McCarty for leader, they should all be primaries in 2024.

McCarthy is said to have received a standing ovation after his election. God Help Us All.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...