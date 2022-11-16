News

Kevin McCarthy Beats Andy Biggs 188-31 to Lead House GOP: Now in the Drivers Seat to Become House Speaker

by Matt Couch

The House Republican Conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underperforming and underwhelming midterm election performance.

The vote now puts McCarthy in line to be the next Speaker of the House, assuming Republicans win at least 3 more seats of the 16 that have not yet been awarded.

McCarthy won 188-31 against Arizona America First candidate Andy Biggs, according to multiple sources in the room.

It was a secret ballot, and McCarthy only needed to earn a simple majority of the conference, which he easily did.

Biggs challenge was a long shot, the number of Republicans who voted for him will stun the level of frustration with Republican leadership from their constituents across the country who are sick and tied of the same old same old. Conservatives wanted change in the House, and they aren’t going to get it.

Three House Republicans – Kat Cammack of Florida, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania nominated McCarty for leader, they should all be primaries in 2024.

McCarthy is said to have received a standing ovation after his election. God Help Us All.

Matt Couch

See author's posts

