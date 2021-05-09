Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit FAILS Drug Test

So horrible news coming from the sport of Horse Racing as this years winner has tested positive for an illegal drug.

Medina Spirit, the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby failed a drug test after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert confirmed the race horse tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance used as an anti-inflammatory steroid, during a Sunday morning news conference at Churchill Downs, but denied he or his staff have ever used it, WAVE reported.

“I was totally shocked when I heard this news,” Baffert said. “I’m still trying to absorb it. I am the most scrutinized trainer. And I am OK with that. The last thing I want to do is something that would jeopardize the greatest sport.”

Baffert said the colt had not been treated with the medication, which is injected into joints to reduce pain and swelling. He and his team are investigating the test results.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” Baffert said. “I owe it to the horse, I owe it to the owner, and I owe it to our industry. Our industry needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing.”

Another split sample will be tested, which will determine if the win will be disqualified. If the sample confirms the result, Baffert has a chance to appeal. A disqualification would strip the horse of the title and the money prize, The New York Times reported.

This is a developing story thanks to our friends at Fox 13 in Memphis for contributing to this article.

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly.

