Kayleigh McEnany Scores New Major Political Commentary Role

As the leftist mob works overtime to try to keep former Trump officials and campaign members from getting work after the 2020 elections, it looks as though we have some good news.

On Tuesday morning Fox News announced that they were adding former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to their list of contributors.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” said Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.

“One thing that needs to be said is that he has grown this party in a way that I think members of the Republican party should recognize,” she said.

“He got the highest percentage of the black vote of any Republican candidate running for national office in 20 years, highest percentage of the hispanic vote of any Republican running for office in 16 years. He has made this party more inclusive, more expansive, more welcoming. And I think that Republicans on the Hill who are quick to say that Trump doesn’t have a place in the party need to look at the numbers,” she added.

