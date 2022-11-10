Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Should Postpone His Announcement Until After the Georgia Runoff

After the disappointing performance of the GOP in the midterm elections, and the Democrats exceeding expectations, the size of the Republican majority in the House or Senate does not matter, so long as they have one. The GOP is closing fast on securing the House for the next two years and the check on Joe Biden that it would bring.

The Senate is really close, as the GOP candidate leads in Nevada, but there remains a lot of uncounted ballots uncounted. And in Arizona, the Dem leads but there appears to be a good number of ballots favoring the GOP to be counted. So, unless the GOP wins both it comes down to Georgia.

With formed President Donald Trump saying he would make a big announcement on November 14 about his reelection bid, his former press secretary and currently Fox News host, Kayleigh McEnany says she wants him to postpone until after the Georgia runoff.

McEnany said today, November 9, “Every ounce of Republican energy, every last ounce, needs to go into that Georgia race because it could potentially be what makes or breaks the Senate.”

“Getting Herschel Walker over the finish line.

“I know there’s a temptation to talk about 2024. No, no, no. 2022 is not over. No contender should announce for 2024 until we get through December 6th.

“Every Republican energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt,” McEnany added.

“Does that include Trump?” Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner asked McEnany.

Kayleigh answered, “I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely.

“He will make his own decision.”

“I think Governor DeSantis should be welcomed given what happened last night.

“You have to look at the realities on the ground.

“We have to win the Senate.

“That’s it.

“Got to win the Senate,” she said.

