Katie Hobbs Wins Arizona Governor’s Race, NBC News and Others Reporting: Lawsuits Incoming from Kari Lake Team

According to multiple outlets, Katie Hobbs has been elected the next governor of the great state of Arizona.

Kari Lake and the GOP are threatening a multitude of lawsuits in an election that saw a disgraceful counting system, along with tens of thousands of ballots just coming-out of nowhere to be counted, and no one knows where they came from either. It’s a disgraceful day in the state of Arizona.

Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State who vocally defended the 2020 election results which were also a disaster in her state, defeated Kari Lake a strong Trump ally, but this looks to be far from over.

According to polling which is under review in this race, Hobbs took 54% of the female voters in the state, while Kari Lake took 54% o the male voters in the state.

Lake almost took 47% of the Latino vote and still lost, which seems absurd, because it is. This is a developing story.

