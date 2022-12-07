Katie Hobbs Colluded with Twitter to Censor Opposition, Leaked Emails From Lawsuit Show

Well Well Well… What do we have here. The office of The Arizona Secretary of State colluded with Twitter to censor her critics ahead of the 2022 midterm election leaked emails show.

This is of course in addition to Hobbs overseeing her own Gubernatorial election and then threatening to jail county supervisors who didn’t want to certify the election because they believed things to be done very wrong in the state of Arizona.

The emails came from the Missouri vs Biden lawsuit, a civil liberties case by the Missouri and Louisiana Attorney Generals against Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and numerous other government agencies.

“Massive coordinated effort by the Deep State, the permanent administrative state, to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans—from average citizens to news outlets—on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.”

A 2021 Twitter email shows Hobbs’ Communications Director C. Murphy Hebert “flagging” tweets and asking for Twitter to remove them, which they obliged.

This email shows that Hobbs’ office was concerned about spreading of “election misinformation” or facts if you live in the real world.

Hebert previously worked as Maricopa County’s Communications Director before being hired to work for Hobbs’ office. Shocking, right?

Maricopa County has been under fire for constantly taking forever to count votes, elections, and holding up the entire nations electoral process. They are an out of control dumpster fire, and every member of that board should be fired and prosecuted.

Thanks to our friends at InfoWars.com for contributing to this article.

