News

Katie Britt Wins Alabama Senate Race, Becomes First Elected Female Senator from Alabama

- by Patriot Staff - Leave a Comment

Trump endorsed Katie Britt has defeated Democrat Will Boyd to become the first elected female Senator from Alabama in the state’s history.

From CNN:

Republican Katie Britt will be the first elected female senator from Alabama, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race to succeed her onetime boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is a former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and was the heavy favorite in the general election in the deep-red state. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies.

FaithNFreedoms Cross Logo Hat available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

China ‘Wont’ Comment’ on U.S. Midterm Elections, But They Said This Instead

HORRIFIC: Three Americans in Mexico for Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Airbnb they Rented

INCOMPETENT: Nevada Mail-In Ballots May Not Be Completely Counted Until Saturday Officials Say

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments