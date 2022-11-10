Katie Britt Wins Alabama Senate Race, Becomes First Elected Female Senator from Alabama

Trump endorsed Katie Britt has defeated Democrat Will Boyd to become the first elected female Senator from Alabama in the state’s history.
From CNN:
Republican Katie Britt will be the first elected female senator from Alabama, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race to succeed her onetime boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is a former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and was the heavy favorite in the general election in the deep-red state. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies.
