KARINE JEAN-PIERRE JUST LIKE HER BOSS WON’T RESPOND TO QUESTIONS (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to follow the practices of her boss, President Joe Biden, and disregards questions she doesn’t want to answer, or in some cases, very obviously doesn’t have an answer she or the Biden administration wants the world to hear.



A good example of that was last Wednesday when journalist and White House correspondent for Fox News, Peter Doocy, pressed her about the Biden Family’s involvement with a Chinese energy company, asking her, “House Oversight Committee has bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members. What were they paid for?” Doocy asked.



Karine Jean-Pierre (often referenced as KJP) brushed off the question saying, “I don’t even know where to begin to answer that question, because it’s been lies and inaccuracies for the past few years, and I’m just not going to get into it.”



The House Oversight Committee and Representative James Comer (R-KY) have continued to look into the shady business dealings of Hunter and Joe Biden, as well as other Biden family members.

Comer revealed that the investigation revealed bank records of multiple deals with Chinese business associates. On Monday, the GOP Oversight Committee even showed a photo of the alleged bank records revealing over one million dollars from multiple beneficiary accounts.

You can watch KJP reactions and answer below:

Doocy: "House Oversight has bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members… What were they paid for?"



Jean-Pierre: "I don't even know where to begin to answer that question because it's been lies and inaccuracies for the past few years." pic.twitter.com/6Fe44EeeD8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

