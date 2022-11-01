Kari Lake Makes Offer to Elon Musk to Move Twitter Headquarters to Arizona ‘DM Me and We’ll Work It Out’

The fiery and brazen Republican Gubernatorial candidate from Arizona Kari Lake is in the news again, this time for something that’s pretty awesome, which is normally why she’s in the news, unless you’re a triggered leftist loon.

The Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake has invited Elon Musk to move Twitter Headquarters to Arizona once she’s elected Governor of the state.

Lake who has a 3 point lead over Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, reached out to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO and founder, now Twitter head honcho Muck, saying he should move Twitter to Arizona.

“Hey @elonmusk — you have an open invitation to move @Twitter HQ to Arizona. DM me and we’ll work it out!” the former Phoenix-area newscaster tweeted on Friday.

Hey @elonmusk — you have an open invitation to move @Twitter HQ to Arizona



DM me and we’ll work it out! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 28, 2022

In a new Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage Poll, Lake has an 11-point lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs, with only about 2% of voters being undecided.

Fox10 reported:

A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor – widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat.

With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs’ reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.

