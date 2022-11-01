News

Kari Lake Makes Offer to Elon Musk to Move Twitter Headquarters to Arizona ‘DM Me and We’ll Work It Out’

- by Matt Couch - 3 Comments.

The fiery and brazen Republican Gubernatorial candidate from Arizona Kari Lake is in the news again, this time for something that’s pretty awesome, which is normally why she’s in the news, unless you’re a triggered leftist loon.

The Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake has invited Elon Musk to move Twitter Headquarters to Arizona once she’s elected Governor of the state.

Lake who has a 3 point lead over Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, reached out to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO and founder, now Twitter head honcho Muck, saying he should move Twitter to Arizona.

“Hey @elonmusk — you have an open invitation to move @Twitter HQ to Arizona. DM me and we’ll work it out!” the former Phoenix-area newscaster tweeted on Friday.

In a new Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage Poll, Lake has an 11-point lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs, with only about 2% of voters being undecided.

Fox10 reported:

A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor – widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat.

With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs’ reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Despite Musk Takeover, Twitter Bans Multiple Conservative Influencers One Week Before Midterm Elections

Congresswoman Says What We’re All Thinking About Joe Biden Being Mentally Unfit for Office (VIDEO)

Tea Party Says They Have THOUSANDS of Poll Watchers Ready for Election Day Nov 8

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lois Wilburn
Lois Wilburn
1 hour ago

Google paying a splendid earnings from domestic 6850USD a week, this is awesome a 12 months beyond i was laid-off in a totally horrible financial system. “w many thank you google every day for blessing the ones guidelines and presently it’s miles my responsibility to pay and percentage it with all and sundry ..
proper right here i started ……….. http://googelsalaryapp.blogspot.com

0
Reply
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. ~”Z230 I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— https://googlework12.pages.dev

0
Reply
eva
eva
35 minutes ago

I am currently earning an additional $34,316 over the course of six months from home by utilizing incredibly honest and fluent online sports activities athletics. This domestic hobby provides (nsi-03) the month. Given the stats system, I’m currently interacting fast on this hobby’s road and earning

lot of online currency——————————————>>>>> https://rq.fyi/HUSOrI

0
Reply