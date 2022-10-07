Karen Kingston Warns That Joe Biden’s Executive Order Makes Crimes Against Humanity Mandatory

Joe Biden and his puppet masters have been working overtime to not only destroy America, but humanity as we know it. One glaring example is his recent Executive Order that brings transhumanism out from the shadows into the forefront of American policy.

During last week’s episode of In The Foxhole, Karen Kingston and I discussed the Alleged President’s EO, which should terrify you. Not only is this a transhumanist nightmare, but it’s literally stripping you of your bodily autonomy, your right to informed consent and, ultimately, your rights provided for you in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Here’s a segment of our conversation that I wanted to highlight for you that reveals the terrifying experiments that the US Federal Government wants to do to you.

Karen Kingston: I just wanna read for your viewers the one sentence that made my jaw drop. And I talked to a number of friends and colleagues last night, and they, like you, had the same response. They said, this is absolutely horrifying. So this one sentence alone could be the opening to some dark Stephen King movie.

The president of the United States writes in his executive order, “We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for the cells and predictable programming biology in the same way we write software and program computers.”

So he just wrote, we need to be able to write circuitry for cells. So use artificial intelligence, nanotechnology for cells to program the human body, the same way they program computers. How is that not transhumanism?

(President Biden) goes on to say, that they’re going to “unlock the power of biological data, including, uh, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence.”

What also hasn’t made the news, is that on August 22nd in Nature Magazine, they launched the successful launch of the three cubic quantum computing program or system. This is the unhackable system now that’s now based on quantum physics. This is our reality.

Jeff Dornik: It’s one of those things where, especially when it comes to the COVID jabs, is that a lot of us, and you’ve been on the forefront of talking about this and I know I’ve been talking about this a lot as well, is this transhumanism within these supposed vaccines, right?

We’ve been told time and time again, “No, that’s not the case. There is no technology in there. It’s not what’s happening.” But then they come out with this executive order and everything that they’ve done up until this point, they’ve attempted to do within the shadows, in the dark, behind the scenes.

Now they’re just coming out in the open. That is what’s so scary about this. Imagine what they can do when it’s just out in the open, as opposed to trying to sneak it in here and there.

KK: The other thing that’s out in the open is that the constitution and bill of rights is null and void. So I’m just gonna read the other two sentences. Kind of the two pieces of bread around that yummy treat of transhumanism our president gave us.

He states in his executive order… and we know he didn’t write this, right.? His puppet masters did. But it stated that “for biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals,” which are not securing our constitutional rights, it’s the World Economic Forum goals of Build Back Better, one global economy and the enslavement of the human population.

And he says, “The United States needs to invest in foundational scientific capability.” He’s saying that we need to invest in biotech. We need to invest in private business to then change society. That is the definition of fascism and now technocracy because we’re combining it with technology.

He goes on to say, “…and advance the science of scale up production while reducing the obstacles for commercialization.” What are those obstacles? It’s our rights, and they did this during COVID 19. I know I sound like a broken record, but during COVID 19, when they declared that there was a virus that was a threat to national security, and they needed a medical counter measure under that declaration because of the Prep, Cures and Proper Act, you no longer were required to get informed consent, there no longer had to be “proven safe” or “proven effective,” it could be “maybe safe.”

So, Jeff, if a thousand professional athletes died after getting the job, it still could be safe for you. There’s still a chance. That’s what that means. They skipped animal trials, they didn’t do any of the trials to prove that these are genetic editing technologies and that they’re passed on to future generations.

What Biden did, though, was he overstepped the law and he had those 80 million employees he wanted to get vaccinated in the United States. Remember that? The US Supreme Court partially blocked it. That US Supreme court ruling was out of line, too. They should have completely blocked it because these aren’t vaccines. Make no mistake, his handlers are furious about that. Right?

So what he’s saying is, we need to get rid of constitutional law in order to move forward with this transhumanism movement. So just kind of like what happened on 9/11 with the Patriot Act and we gave up some of our privacy, he’s saying we’re not going back to you having your full rights under the Bill of Rights, and we’re not going back to the Food and Drug Consumer Protection Act.

Now we’re going to do “personalized medicine” and experiment on the whole population, and it’s imperative that he can mandate this. So that means that crimes against humanity are not only legal, because technically speaking, they were legal under the COVID-19 declaration and currently still are legal… they’re mandatory.

