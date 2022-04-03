Karen Kingston: Is China Murdering and Harvesting the Uyghurs to Develop an Artificial Intelligence Army? 

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.



Listeners to my podcast, The Jeff Dornik Show, understand that there’s something dark and sinister going on in regards to the Poison Death Shot (i.e. the covid-19 “vaccine”) and its end game. Lot’s of people tie in Bill Gates’ history of eugenics and the depopulation agenda of The Great Reset, naturally concluding that the powers-that-be are trying to kill millions, if not billions, of people around the world. Why else would they push to inject every man, woman and child in the world?

Well, the answer to that could be even more dark, twisted and sinister than simply killing people.

Karen Kingston is the Pfizer whistleblower that has exposed what’s really in the “vaccines” and the intentional propaganda coming out of Big Pharma regarding the safety and efficacy of these jabs. This interview, however, takes a dark turn that is sure shock even the most conspiratorial minded person. The scary thing is that it’s truly happening before our eyes.



Since the beginning of the vax, we’ve been hearing reports about how particular ingredients in these shots are at the very least being impacted by 5G, and we’ve seen the magnetism in people’s arms. Many people don’t know that Quantum Computing, of which many believe is communication with demons, is based in a combination of graphene and single-molecule magnets.



What if the covid-19 jabs are actually a blending together of biology and technology to create a hybrid artificial intelligence literally inside our bodies? Karen Kinston explains that this kind of technology is already available:



“Nobody really pays attention to Artificial Intelligence, except when Elon Musk gets up and warns about it very now and then, nobody paid attention to it. So now there’s two industries that have played God, one figured out the human genome, made new species and new viruses and controlled man, through our biology.



“Another one figure out how to create their own form of man and artificial intelligence. It has its own intelligence, and they’ve converged. One of the most demonic creations they’ve created is genetically engineered hydrogel, which is a living artificial intelligence that contains metal alloys, genetic material from different species and can sequence and understand pretty much any genetic sequence on this planet, including humans.”



This is transhumanism playing out before our eyes. The blending together of robots and humanity to create beings that can be completely controlled by the powers-that-be. New World Order, anyone?

Kingston continued:



“They just needed the right combination of biologics with robotics to be able to inject it in the human body. That’s where I think people are making the disconnect. They think of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) as, “Well, if it was a robot I would know it’s a robot because it’s made of all synthetic materials.” No, these robots are being made from living organisms, including human cells.”



Now, that’s clearly creepy enough. Our government has been working in conjunction with Big Pharma to develop Artificial Intelligence into living organisms. But did you know that it takes human bodies and organs to create Artificial Intelligence?



“Make no mistake, human embryonic cells have been used in the creation of A.I. I question why there’s been such an increase in human harvesting, as you know, in China (with the Uyghurs)… Are there millions or hundreds of millions of people having organ failure or is this all used in the development of the Artificial Intelligence army that’s being developed?”



She’s theorizing that China could be harvesting the Uyghers in order to develop Artificial Intelligence. Think about this for a second… how is this any different than the age-old sacrificial system to false gods? Instead of a carved image of ancient times, we are dealing with human sacrificing to the gods of technology and science. The result? Technology that has actual intelligence… which, I would argue, is probably demonic in and of itself.



Notice Kingston said that an “Artificial Intelligence army” is being developed. We also know that Dr. Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum has clearly explained that the human brain is hackable and free will is over.



We are facing the end of humanity, unless this is stopped. Billions of people have now been injected with the Poison Death Shots which was developed by the murdering of human beings to develop artificial intelligence which could be injected into the bodies of living beings in order to control them and their thoughts from within, completely unbeknownst to the host. It’s like a crazy alien/demon possession movie.



You think the vaccines were created to kill people? Some, yes. But the darker and more evil conspiracy is that they developed them to control the very minds of human beings around the world and take away their free will.

They’re not going to stop until they either succeed in ultimate power or we wake up enough people to what’s really going on and they rise up against this globalist cabal and take their freedom back. With billions of people vaxxed and more every day, we only have a limited amount of time to but an end to this. If that doesn’t motivate you, nothing will.



