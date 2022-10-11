KANYE WEST SUSPENDED FROM TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM FOR ANTISEMITIC POSTS

Less than a day after Elon Musk welcomed Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye,” back to Twitter, he was suspended from his Twitter account for posting an antisemitic tweet on Saturday, according to a Twitter spokesperson. The spokesperson said West’s account had been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.

Twitter has since removed Ye’s tweet, but several users screenshotted the post before Twitter took it down, Ye wrote in the tweet late Saturday night saying:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Antisemitic because black people are Jews also. You guy have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The suspension comes after West’s Instagram account was similarly restricted by Meta. In a post that has since been deleted, West shared a screenshot of a message he sent to Sean “Diddy” Combs where he implied the rapper was being controlled by a group of powerful Jewish people, according to an NBC News report.

West made comments during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier in the week. The American Jewish Committee condemned his comments and posts saying in a tweet, “The behavior exhibited this week by Kanye West is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

He posted the hateful tweet shortly after Instagram restricted access to his account, prompting him to call out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for “kicking him off Instagram.”

Twelve hours between these tweets. pic.twitter.com/N13Mrfth32 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 9, 2022

It is unclear how long West won’t have access to his Twitter account, as the platform’s rules say it could place auser’s profile in “read-only mode” for anywhere from 12 hours to seven days depending on the violation. This means that Ye can’t tweet, retweet, or like any post until the lockout lifts, but other users can still interact with his content.

This seems like a pretty light penalty compared to other users that have been permanently banned by Twitter for far less harmful words in their tweets, some even permanently banned for a retweet of someone else’s tweet.

