Kanye West Cancels Contract with Gap Over Their Ties to China, Wants Products Made in USA

Rapper Kanye West told CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell,’ he ended his contract between Yeezy, Kanye West’s company, and Gap Inc.

West said, “They have a lot of commitments to China, we wanted to do localized manufacturing, we can actually bring industry back to America.” West added, “And he wants to bring manufacturing back to America.”​

West also said, “It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible to the mases. And I always talked to them about doing products for $20, like the best product in the world designed at the same level of the top fashion houses in the world at $20 for the people.”

West continued, “And so, we went through three years. You know, honestly, there’s always like struggles and back and forth when you’re trying to build something new and integrate teams.

“So, we designed an entire collection, and actually, I wasn’t able to set the actual price that I wanted for this collection, and then they actually took one of the shirts and sold it for $19.“

Didn’t price my stuff, priced my stuff at like 200 and above their whole price point normally, and then did the exact shirt for $20.

“Also, they did pop-ups.

“I signed on with them because they had in the contract, they said they were gong to do stores, and they just ignored us about building stores.“

“It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening because I just put everything I had.“

“They have a lot of commitments to China.”

“We wanted to do localized manufacturing, which is completely possible with the factories I’m buying here inCalifornia. We can actually bring industry back to America.”

