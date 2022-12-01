News

Kansas City Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Gives Credit to His Brother for His Son’s Unique Nickname

- by Julio Cahn - 1 Comment

Patrick Mahomes is giving some insight into how his new baby son got the unique nickname of “Bronze,” saying it was all thanks to his little brother, Jackson, for the nickname.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar spoke with reporters for the first time since the newest Mahomes was born earlier this week, and he explained how if he ever had a son, he wanted him to be Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

But, instead of giving the kid a traditional nickname like “Trey,” Patrick said he wanted to go for something different, and it was his TikTok star brother Jackson, who came through with the idea of “Bronze.”

Mahomes told the media Wednesday, “My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling. So, we went with that.” Sterling is Mahomes one year old daughter.

New Nakatomi Christmas Party 1988 Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com (Die Hard is a Christmas Movie)

Mahomes added, “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

It’s a nice thought to give Bronze his own identity, but let’s be honest, we all know he’s going to be Patrick’s son, at least for a couple of decades! I’m sure in Patrick’s mind, he will always be his son.

We appreciate our friends at TMZ for content in this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Julio Cahn

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Elon Musk CONFIRMS That Twitter Has Interfered in Past Elections

Florida Woman Sues Kraft Because Her Microwavable Velveeta Shells & Cheese Took Longer to Make Than Advertised…

Have You Met the New George Soros? She’s American, Prettier, Richer, More Powerful, and Far More Dangerous [VIDEO]

About Julio Cahn

View all posts by Julio Cahn →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jessica Hunt
Jessica Hunt
2 hours ago

Google paying a mind blowing benefit from local 6850USD each week, this is magnificent a year past I was laid-off in a totally unpleasant money related structure. “w many thank you google reliably for gift the ones rules and before long it’s miles my commitment to pay and rate it with everyone ..
proper here I started … … … .. http://www.richsalaries4u.blogspot.com/

0
Reply