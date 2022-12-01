Kansas City Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Gives Credit to His Brother for His Son’s Unique Nickname

Patrick Mahomes is giving some insight into how his new baby son got the unique nickname of “Bronze,” saying it was all thanks to his little brother, Jackson, for the nickname.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar spoke with reporters for the first time since the newest Mahomes was born earlier this week, and he explained how if he ever had a son, he wanted him to be Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

But, instead of giving the kid a traditional nickname like “Trey,” Patrick said he wanted to go for something different, and it was his TikTok star brother Jackson, who came through with the idea of “Bronze.”

Mahomes told the media Wednesday, “My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling. So, we went with that.” Sterling is Mahomes one year old daughter.

Mahomes added, “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

It’s a nice thought to give Bronze his own identity, but let’s be honest, we all know he’s going to be Patrick’s son, at least for a couple of decades! I’m sure in Patrick’s mind, he will always be his son.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

We appreciate our friends at TMZ for content in this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...