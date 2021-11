In an insane announcement, President Joe Biden has transferred power of the United States to Vice President Kamala Harris via the 25th Amendment.

The President is slated to undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed Hospital and has released the following letter to Senator Leahy.

You can read the official document below in this scary announcement.

What are your thoughts America? Do you trust what you’re being told right now?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...