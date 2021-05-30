Kamala Harris Makes Disgusting Memorial Day Tweet Disrespecting Fallen, Gets HAMMERED Online by Millions

Vice President Kamala Harris is known for disrespecting America, and now she’s taking it to a new level.

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris posted a disgusting, self-praising tweet where she commemorated Memorial Day Weekend by posting an image of herself with the caption: “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Instead of posting a tweet to honor our fallen soldiers, Harris took the opportunity to share her best photo of herself.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

The Tweet was then met by a barrage by millions of Americans hammering Harris, and rightfully so.

What a pathetic tweet from a supposed Vice President of the United States… #MemorialDayWeekend https://t.co/bbmkqeUf1y — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 30, 2021

You reek of excrement https://t.co/RT9nMM6pdb — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) May 29, 2021

Even my 7 year old son understands what this weekend is about. @VP Harris, show some respect for the heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom https://t.co/EG5vnJJjB7 pic.twitter.com/Mqe3IA8KME — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 30, 2021

This tweet was deliberate and done on purpose. https://t.co/GpxViTEgeF — Nate (@RallyNate) May 30, 2021

Kamala Harris has a history of disrespecting the military. Check out what the Daily Wire reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris has broken a tradition maintained by at least the last two of her predecessors and skipped saluting military guards before boarding Air Force Two.

Harris was captured on video Monday walking past servicemen without saluting before boarding the jet. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden each maintained the practice of saluting servicemen before boarding and after exiting the plane during their tenures, according to Fox News.

“DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military,” former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik wrote in a caption of the video posted to Twitter.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

