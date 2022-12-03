Kamala Harris is Back on Twitter Spreading More Nonsense About Vaccines

Well, we haven’t seen Vice President Kamala Harris much in recent weeks, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering she hasn’t embarrassed the U.S. with any of her cringey word salads lately.

She did spend some time on Twitter in November, posting videos and photos of herself, her family, and her visits to other countries, as well as some places here in the United States. But a tweet she posted on Monday about vaccines that has garnered a fair amount of attention, especially after Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra posted a related one the following day that seem to contradict Harris’ message.

Harris’ tweet stated, “One shot, once a year, that’s all most people will need to stay protected from COVID year-long,” while including a link to vaccines.gov.

Protect yourself this holiday season with an updated COVID vaccine. Visit https://t.co/ddwWZdNCgg to make your appointment now. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 29, 2022

Becerra’s tweet suggested to people that if they hadn’t had a shot in over two months that they should go ahead and “get one now” to help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID.” The message was directed at people over 50 years old, who the CDC say are the most likely to die from severe cases of the coronavirus.

An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID. If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now.



Find updated vaccines at https://t.co/b0lnuggpPW. pic.twitter.com/MQUdE921Du — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) November 29, 2022

So, which is it? Should you just get one once a year or every two months? The mixed messaging understandably caused some confusion, with some wondering what the science was behind the varying claims.

Others noted that getting the vaccine did not protect you from catching it again (though the CDC says it can potentially keep you from having to deal with severe cases), which was not included in Harris’ message, while many who responded to Becera wondered exactly when did every two months thing start.

Instead of listening to either one of them, I went directly to the CDC’s website, where there was more confusing information, and where I was directed to different links much in the way you get transferred from person to person during a phone call to your insurance company or cell phone provider.

One page tells you how to “stay up to date” with the vaccines and boosters, but directs you to another page if you are “moderately or severely immunocompromised.” On that page, it tells you that such people should “get an extra primary series dose if receiving the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series” and below that gives drop-down dosage recommendations for kids and adults, and some of them go beyond four doses including the initial two that were heavily promote d in 2021.

As confusing as it all is, if you are one of those who decided to take the vaccine, the best thing to do is quit listening to politicians and other public health officials and consult with your doctor.

