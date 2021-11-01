Kamala Harris ILLEGALLY Intervenes In Virginia Governor Race; Here’s What We Know…

In the midst of the hotly contested Virginia Governor race, the Democrats have decided that they want to blatantly break the law in order to win. I mean, why not? They have total power in Congress, so who would “prosecute” them?

According to WTOP news, “more than 300 Black churches across Virginia will hear from Vice President Kamala Harris between Sunday and election day in a video message that will air during morning services as part of an outreach effort aimed to boost McAuliffe.”

“I believe that my friend Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs at this moment,” says Harris in the cringe video. She then praises McAuliffe’s “long-track record of getting things done for the people of Virginia.”

This message will be played before every church service through early November. In case you were wondering, the answer is YES….this is illegal.

Here’s the rule directly from the IRS website:

“The ban on political campaign activity by charities and churches was created by Congress more than a half century ago. The Internal Revenue Service administers the tax laws written by Congress and has enforcement authority over tax-exempt organizations. Here is some background information on the political campaign activity ban and the latest IRS enforcement statistics regarding its administration of this congressional ban.

Currently, the law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches by defining a 501(c)(3) organization as one “which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

Here’s the illegal video:

NEW — More than 300 Black churches across VA will hear from @KamalaHarris btwn Sun. and November 2 in video message that will air during morning services as part of outreach effort aimed to boost @TerryMcAuliffe.#VAGOV



Video first obtained by CNNhttps://t.co/vaefXtWqUe pic.twitter.com/l8re0KUkN1 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 16, 2021

At this point, Democrats are just breaking rules in order to laugh in our faces. They know they can get away with lawlessness at every turn, and they revel in it.

Comment below with your reaction to Harri’s latest illegal activity…

