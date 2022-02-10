Kamala Harris Husband, Second Gentleman Emoff RUSHED Out of DC High School After Bomb Threat

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice-President Kamala Harris, was rushed out of a Washington D.C. high school on Tuesday, after a bomb threat was received at the school.



Mr. Emhoff was attending a Black History Month event at the Museum of Dunbar History, which is part of Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. Emhoff was there to hear from school leaders about its Black history program that partners with the National Park Service.

About five minutes after Emhoff arrived, Emhoff’s staff relayed to reporters attending the event that there was a security threat reported by the school to Secret Service. Emhoff was promptly ushered out by a Secret Service agent.



“U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty,” Emhoff’s communications director, Katie Peters, tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”



Dunbar principal Nadine Smith told reporters students were sent home for the day while preparations to clear the building are made.



This news follows over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities across the country receiving bomb threats last week. The Biden administration has condemned the threats, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are investigating.



“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threat with utmostseriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the FBI stated.



Emhoff’s event was one of the ways the White House is seeking to highlight Black History Month. Dunbar was the first high school in the U.S. to serve African Americans, according to its website, and its alumni include Washington, D.C. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), and Lawrence Chambers, who was the first African American graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy to reach the reach the rank of Admiral.

