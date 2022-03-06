Kamala Harris Heading to Eastern Europe to Calm Tensions Between Russia & Ukraine White House Says (NOT SATIRE! No We’re Serious They Want You to Believe This)

In a statement by Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Friday, Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Bucharest, Romania and Warsaw, Poland next week. ​Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Harris will be overseas from March 9-11 and will meet with the leaders of both countries as well as other NATO representatives. Friday market the second week of Russian’s invasion, with Ukrainian forces showing a fierce defense of major cities, including the capital of Kyiv.



The White House also said, “The Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The leaders will discuss ongoing humanitarian and security assistance for Ukraine.”



Harris’ visit follows strict economic sanctions by the U.S. and NATO allies, including sanctions against Russia’s largest state banks and numerous oligarchs, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself. Putin retaliated by ordering his country’s nuclear arsenal to “high alert,” that has been largely dismissed as rhetoric by the U.S.



Secretary of State Tony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday, “We have assessed President Putin’s directive and his statements, and at this time we see no reason to change our own alert levels.”



Blinken than stated, “Both of our countries have stated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. That was a key reaffirmation coming out of the meeting between President Biden and President Putin.”



It was reported that President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late Thursday to discuss a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russian shelling set the plant ablaze, raising fears that the attack could result in a nuclear meltdown, but Ukrainian forces were able to put out the fire.

