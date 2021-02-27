Kamala FURIOUS as Biden Warns Putin of Syrian Airstrike Before Telling Her

Houston, we may have a problem. According to multiple sources, President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Syrian airstrike before he told his Vice President Kamala Harris.

“President Biden informed Putin about his plan to bomb Syria before he told Kamala Harris. Putin got the call just before the bombing while Harris learned about it afterward on the news,” the editor “amuse” of the website Deplatformedtweeted.

The Washington Post even mentions in a new REPORT that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s account of the Biden administration’s advanced notification.

“Our military was warned four or five minutes in advance. Of course, this has no value even from the angle of deconfliction, as they say in relations between Russian and U.S. servicemen,” Lavrov told a Moscow news conference. He said the U.S. notice was given when the strike was “already being delivered.”

He referred to communications between the U.S. and Russian militaries to “deconflict” Syrian airspace to avoid clashes between their aircraft.

Kamala Harris was not informed prior to the Syrian bombing and is very upset about being left out of the loop, per WH official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2021

Jack Posobiec from OANN reported this the night of the U.S. airstrikes on Syria.

One things for sure, if this was the Trump Administration, the leftist mainstream media would be losing their minds.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...