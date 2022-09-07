Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour Over Facial Paralysis Scare and Mental, Physical Problems

Canadian singer and worldwide superstar Justin Bieber has canceled his “Justice World Tour” on Tuesday, citing physical and mental health problems.

Bieber stunned his fans in June when he revealed he had been experiencing facial paralysis due to a rare virus.

The 28-year-old said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.



“Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic. It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.” KTLA reported.

Bieber decided to cancel some of his North American shoes in June following his facial paralysis scare.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said in a video posted to Instagram.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

TMZ reported:

Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on his world tour … saying he has to make his health a priority.

Bieber’s tour — Justice World Tour — has been rolling along since March, but there are still 70 shows left that will run until March 2023, and those are the shows that have now been suspended.

He went on … “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ, a significant reason for the suspension is mental health … Justin’s been struggling in the last few years and it has taken its toll. Another reason is his recent health scare which partially paralyzed his face.

Earlier in the year, Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized when she had “stroke-like symptoms.”

The 25-year-old bombshell model was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California in March where doctors found a blood clot in her brain.

