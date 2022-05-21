JUSTICE THOMAS WARNS LEAKS FROM SCOTUS COULD LEAD TO ITS EXTINCTION 

After the unexpected leak of the Supreme Court’s majority draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this month, the nation, which is sharply divided on abortions, turned to the Justices looking for what their final decision might be.



The court has not provided the information many were hoping for be a few of the Conservative Justices have shared their concern about what the lasting damage may be.



Associate Justice Clarence Thomas warned that the leak, or any other leak, could mark the end of the high court’s legitimacy.



Last Friday Thomas was the keynote speaker at the Old Parkland Conference in Dallas. The conference describes itself as a place to “discuss alternative proven approaches to tackling the challenges facing Black Americans today.”



One of the court’s staunchest conservatives, and an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, Justice Thomas suggested that the unprecedented public release of the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted the Justices and their aides to look at each other with suspicion.



Thomas said, “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over shoulder. It’s kind of like infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”



Before Politico made the release of the draft opinion public, Thomas said he considered that sort of disclosure unthinkable.



“If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, you would say: ‘That’s impossible. No one would ever do that,'” the Justice said. “That was verboten. It was beyond anyone’s understanding or at least anyone’s imagination.”



Thomas warned, “I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they’re gone or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we continue to lose them.”



As the pro-abortion mob tries to recover their breath following the illegal leak of the draft opinion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki encouraged the Democrat base to intimidate the Justices into upholding Roe v. Wade by holding protests at their homes.



Justice Thomas argued, “Conservatives never resort to employing those intimidation tactics. You would never visit Supreme Court Justice’s houses when thing didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums. I think it is incumbent on us to always act appropriately and to repay tit for tat.



Following his keynote speech, Thomas sat for a Q & A session. An attendee inquired about the relationship between liberal and conservatives Justices on the court asking, “How can we foster that same type of relationship within Congress and within the general population?”



“This is not the court of that era. I sat with Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years, and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with. We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family,” Thomas replies, raising his former colleagues. “This is not the court of that era.”



It is easy to agree with Thomas, as the left’s consistent attack is eroding many of the traditions the American culture has come to expect.



The left, consisting of many Alinsky radicals, are driven not by equal justice, but instead by narcissism and a lack of ethics.



