JUSTICE! Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY on All Charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse reached a verdict on Friday, finding him not guilty on all counts of homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

Rittenhouse faced charges of homicide and other offenses for the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as the shooting-related injuries of Gaige Grosskreutz. These three felons, one who raped children who were attacking him on that dreadful night in Kenosha. One was even armed with a gun and fired a shot, and tried to shoot Kyle.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse found NOT GUILTY on all charges!!! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 19, 2021

Regardless of what the radical left thinks, the Jury has ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty on all charges. It’s the right decision, he was a minor, defending himself against three grown felons. It’s a cut and dry case, unless your a leftist monster with an agenda.

The next time Kyle is in court I pray it’s to sue the hell out of a LOT of people. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 19, 2021

You can watch the emotional reading of the convictions from the jury here.

Here’s what some of the top influencers on social media were saying about the Rittenhouse acquittal.

Fake News – 0 Rittenhouse – 5 — Brian Gibson (@leadpastor) November 19, 2021

MOMENTS AGO: "I didn't watch the trial," President Joe Biden said before he was asked whether he stands by his past comments connecting Rittenhouse to white supremacy. "I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it." pic.twitter.com/M3SxMHzmw4 — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) November 19, 2021

Joy Reid should get out her checkbook now, because Kyle Rittenhouse is going to sue her big time! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse, Nick Sandmann, UVA frat brothers, Steven Hatfill, Richard Jewell, Wen Ho Lee. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 19, 2021

If I were #KyleRittenhouse I would sue everyone who called me a white supremacist and a murderer, including and especially the politicians like @AyannaPressley and @IlhanMN and the pundits at @CNN and @MSNBC — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 19, 2021

I would love to see Kyle Rittenhouse sue the media and Joe Biden for $1 billion. Sandmann was $275 million. I want him to be rich. 😀 — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) November 19, 2021

Some people wanted Kyle Rittenhouse to be found guilty mostly because he is white and male.



Let's keep it 100.



The specific details of the event are completely irrelevant to these people. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 19, 2021

Reminder that Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a White Supremacist. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 19, 2021

So how long is it gonna take for Kyle Rittenhouse to sue President Biden for slander? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 19, 2021

