JUSTICE! Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY on All Charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse reached a verdict on Friday, finding him not guilty on all counts of homicide and reckless endangerment charges.
Rittenhouse faced charges of homicide and other offenses for the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as the shooting-related injuries of Gaige Grosskreutz. These three felons, one who raped children who were attacking him on that dreadful night in Kenosha. One was even armed with a gun and fired a shot, and tried to shoot Kyle.
Regardless of what the radical left thinks, the Jury has ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty on all charges. It’s the right decision, he was a minor, defending himself against three grown felons. It’s a cut and dry case, unless your a leftist monster with an agenda.
You can watch the emotional reading of the convictions from the jury here.
Here’s what some of the top influencers on social media were saying about the Rittenhouse acquittal.