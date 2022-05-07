Justice Clarence Thomas Responds to Supreme Court Leak with Harsh Response; We won’t be ‘Bullied’

There’s no doubt about it that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas carries a big stick, but he only swings it when necessary. He’s a gentle giant of our justice system. The leak from SCOTUS however has angered this true statesman, as it should every American that knows it’s significance to bullying and Democracy, or a mob ruled environment.

That’s why our founders always intended on America being a Constitutional Republic. Because in a Democracy, the mob rules, however in a Constitutional Republic, you get a fair and balanced system. We’re seeing that in 2022 in America, and the leftist nut jobs can’t stand it.

While speaking in Atlanta, he addressed the Roe v Wade draft leak for the first time.

Thomas said that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied” into giving decisions.

The following is from Fox News:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas dismissed the idea of pressuring the court for desirable outcomes at a judicial conference Friday.

Thomas spoke at the 11th Circuit judicial conference in Atlanta this week, where he discussed the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion for the first time. The opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade if made official, sparking panic among Democrats and protests against the court.

“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.,” Thomas said, according to reports.

On Thursday liberal loon Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

announced the Senate will vote on abortion legislation, via the Women’s Health Protection Act, Wednesday.

This legislation “would enshrine abortion on demand and up-to-birth in federal law as well as void all state laws aimed at protecting the lives of the unborn.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...