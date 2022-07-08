Justice Brett Kavanaugh Chased Out of D.C. Steakhouse by Insane Liberal Mob

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave out the back door of a Washington, D.C. restaurant when pro-abortion mobs and protestors showed up while he was trying to eat Politico reported.

The incident at Morton’s The Steakhouse occurred Wednesday night and was confirmed by the news outlet.

“This is why law-abiding patriots should always be armed — especially in public places,” said nationally-syndicated radio host Todd Starnes. “Congresswoman Maxine Waters ordered thugs to harass conservatives in grocery stores and restaurants. You never know when you might be set upon by a gang of savages.”

The restaurant chain issued this statement to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.

The following is from Politico:

While the court had no official comment on Kavanaugh’s behalf and a person familiar with the situation said he did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert, Morton’s was outraged about the incident. A rep for the chain steakhouse sent [Politico reporter Daniel] Lippman this statement:

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

The Supreme Court had no comment for what happened to Justice Kavanaugh.

In June a man was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland, who had a plot to assassinate the Supreme Court Justice. He was armed with a Glock 17 pistol, a knife, a tactical vest, and even told his plans to others.

The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was just assassinated, when will the Democrats be held accountable for their rhetoric?

