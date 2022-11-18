JUST IN: Video Shows Twitter’s San Francisco Headquarters Marquee Hacked by Former Employees Slandering Elon Musk [VIDEO INSIDE]

Well we now know why Elon Musk has locked all Twitter employees from the building along with restricting keycards and access until November 21, and its’ because the liberal woke lefties have gone postal over having to actually work hard and not be awarded $400 a week in free meals.

Imagine working somewhere that gave you $250k a year, that’s the average salary for a Twitter employee, and on top of that you got $400 per week for food allowance. Yes folks, that’s why this company was losing $4 million per day, and lost $280 million last quarter. Musk is trying to stop the censorship and the hemorrhaging, but the woke leftists cult-like employees are lashing out like petulant toddlers who had a toy taken away.

In the video you will see below, the employees hacked the marquee at Twitter headquarters and put horrific and slanderous things on it about new Twitter owner and now CEO Elon Musk.

Musk the world’s richest man is the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, and since he quit kissing the ass of the elites and liberals, they’re in an all out assault to take him down. It’s really sickening what we’re witnessing.

Some of the words scrolling across include: Cruel hoarder, space Karen, Medicore Manchild, petty racist, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, etc. These people are absolute monsters, and we hope Musk sues them into the Stone Age, what they are doing is criminal, and yes it’s a felony. Business sabotage is criminal for the dumbasses perpetrating this.

Check out the video below:

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfucker needs to resign as CEO  (@christoq) November 18, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...