JUST IN: Video of James O’Keefe’s Emotional Resignation from Project Veritas is POWERFUL [Resignation Letter Inside] #WeStandWithJamesOKeefe

As Veritas operatives continue to try to claim that James O’Keefe was removed and didn’t resign, we now have video showing otherwise.

An emotional James O’Keefe addresses his former employees and board members as he resigns from the company that tried to throw a coup against him.

The following is the full resignation letter from James O’Keefe and his video address to his former employees and board of directors.

My Dear Project Veritas Team,



My remarks here are intended for my family here at Project Veritas;



Journalism is reporting things powerful people want kept hidden for the wrong reasons. Moral wrongs.

Bad behaviors. Journalists are the custodians of the public’s conscience. As we’ve gone deeper and

deeper exposing and illuminating corruption, the lies hidden from public view, the line that which

separates good and evil becomes more clear– not just in the institutions we investigate, but within one

another.



Throughout my 13-year journey, our mission has evolved from simply being about exposing the truth

with help from some hidden cameras to something more transcendental– giving people hope. And as

we ascended into that higher purpose, we have suffered through triumph and disaster along the way, in

a similar fashion to the experiences I wrote about in the chapter of American Muckraker called

“Suffering.”



“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political

parties either — but right through every human heart.”



-Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn



That line in the sand becomes more clear the deeper and further we go; the cream rises to the top.

I’ve felt despair, seen evil, and felt overcome these last few weeks. You could say I’ve seen glimpses of

heaven and of hell, of darkness and of light. But what I take away from these is the gratitude and tears

of joy I’ve experienced along the way. There is such goodness in so many of you, and the generosity and

good-will we have steadily built up over the past decade-and-a-half is everywhere around me:



thousands of texts and phone calls poured in from people concerned about my well being. As I was

going through this process, I reflected upon my appreciation for so many of you. What makes us great is

that we do this work because we believe– we have a passion and a flair for storytelling, for principle, for

doing the right thing, and for producing visual art– cinema verité – no matter what. These are ties that

bind us.



I know many of you have experienced despair alongside me, in spirit. One of you just told me you’d go

work at Walmart on the night shift so you could do this during the day, rather than be a sellout. In fact, I

know that is true of many of you, and many more out there who wish to be a part of this.



I remember back in the beginning when I had no money: I would have to use bubble gum, duct tape,

and my grandmother’s chinchilla. I literally had to place a Project Veritas sticker to a piece of cardboard

and tape it to a RadioShack microphone because I was so broke– and this was after experiencing a

meteoric high of the ACORN story. I became broke again because I was arrested and then crashed down

to a meteoric low, back in the carriage house, resorting once again to bubble gum and duct tape to

achieve the NPR investigation that took us yet again once more into a meteoric high. I was so broke that

I had to scribble my name and phone numbers on ripped pieces of paper because I had no business

cards.

And so the saga of this guerrilla journalist continues.



Back then there were no employees or budget, but I felt the same sensation this week. As Steve Jobs

once wrote about after being fired from Apple, the company he founded, “The heaviness of being

successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed

me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.”



I trudged on: from the back of that stretch limo, with two dudes dressed like Muslim brotherhood

fundamentalists and armed with hidden cameras, Project Veritas was born again once more in 2011 for

a second time. A couple of donors eventually became almost 100,000 donors 13 years later, after almost

a decade-and-a-half of 85-hour work weeks, 300 days of travel a year, and plenty of blood, sweat, and

tears, the likes of which I could never have fathomed.



The external threats and pressure inflicted against me has been unimaginable. These include getting

handcuffed by the FBI on two separate occasions, 12 years apart, having my phones confiscated and

private information leaked to media, being placed on effective house arrest for three years, being sued

dozens of times, being served two separate criminal grand jury subpoenas in NH, getting pursued in high

speed chase by a NJEA union official on Interstate 80, deposed many times over, suffering through

mediation with insurance companies, facing two federal jury trials in three years, receiving hundreds of

smears and false accusations, getting my home raided by the FBI, and having our office destroyed by a

hurricane, which forced us into a temporary workspace before rebuilding, and stirred up disgruntled

employees unloading grievances upon me. The list goes on.



Even so, as a former board member told me in 2013: Project Veritas will never be stopped from the

outside – it will only be because we stopped ourselves.



Prophetic as it may be, that is exactly where we find ourselves in the situation today – a situation where I

have been stripped of my authority as CEO and removed from the board, contrary to what any public

statements may say.

WATCH:

BREAKING VIDEO: James O'Keefe addresses Project Veritas staff as he exits from the organization he founded following a high-profile board dispute. "Our mission continues on. I'm not done. The mission will perhaps take on a new name…" pic.twitter.com/0fZov5AXa3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2023

This is not accurate.



James was removed from his position as CEO by the Project Veritas board.



They are in charge now https://t.co/cJ1oNUkBPd — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) February 20, 2023

As you will recall, 16 staffers signed and coined a letter critiquing James management style, and saying he was hard to work for in one of the most petty things we’ve seen in recent memory after the group broke the largest story in their history.

In the letter, the 16 staffers, are listed as Michael Villani, Eric Spracklen, Mario Balaban, Jake Mantel, Patrick Van Duyne, Sal Gueli Journalists: Arden Young, Preston Scagnelli, Bobby Harr (Lithium), Bethany Rolando, Joanne Sumner, Gillian Pietrowski, Jonathan Bailey, Joshua Hughes, Nick Mehaj, and Angelo Martinez, say that “James has become a power-drunk tyrant and he is exactly who he pontificates on who we should be exposing.”

“The undersigned is troubled and frustrated with James’ management style and business acumen,” the letter began. “These behaviors and actions are antithetical to our core values, and it came to a head this week. Most recently, the treatment of Barry Hinckley and Tom O’Hara.”

It was a move that was absolutely to bring Project Veritas down and to get James O’Keefe out. More details will be out as we have them.

This is still a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



