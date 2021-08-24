JUST IN: US Embassy Issues ALERT for US Citizens to Leave Afghanistan or They’re on Their Own, Then Recalls it 30 Minutes Later

The dumpster fire that is how the Biden Administration and America’s leaders are handling Afghanistan continues on your Tuesday.

Just a few minutes ago, The United States Embassy in Kabul issued an alert for US Citizens to leave Afghanistan or they’re on their own. Then they abruptly recalled it 30 minutes later.

“US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave Afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later,” Richard Engel of NBC News reported.

"US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they're on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later," Richard Engel of NBC News reported.

Our own Matt Couch put out a warning according to his sources this morning also that this was coming.

With Biden announcing he will not extend the deadline past Aug 31, scuttlebutt is they will cut ties with anyone not out at that time..



For those working to get people out, you are short on time… They need to get across that border if they can't get a flight out! Get Out NOW!

The State Department sent a message to Americans in Afghanistan on Tuesday: “Due to security threats outside gates at the Kabul airport, avoid traveling to the airport unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.”

The US military on Tuesday had started withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden also agreed to stick with the August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline after the Taliban threatened “consequences.”

