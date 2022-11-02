JUST IN: U.S. Capitol Police Had Live Video Feed at Pelosi Home But Didn’t Notice Break In

According to Just the News, ran by our good friend John Solomon, there’s another new development in the Pelosi Hammer story saga that just doesn’t add up or make any sense.

Just The News reports that multiple sources have confirmed to them that a live video security feed at the House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught the suspect before he assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi, but no one from the Capitol Police was watching, sources told Just the News.

The U.S. Capitol Police have to returned any media outlets requests for comment as of Tuesday night.

The source told Just the News that the officer who was in charge of monitoring the feed didn’t notice the break-in occurred until the flashing strobe lights from responding San Francisco Police cars were visible on the feed.

The suspect who allegedly broke into the home assaulted the Speakers husband, Paul Pelosi. He has been identified by authorities and charged at both the state and federal levels.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the department is currently conducting a formal review of the incident but declined to comment further in detail in a statement released on Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

As we reported earlier at The DC Patriot, this is a bizarre story where the police communications and phone calls say an unknown person let them in, and once inside they discovered Paul Pelosi and 46-year-old David DePape arguing in their underwear over a hammer. You can read this report HERE.

Thanks to our friends at Just the News for contributing to this report, this is a developing story.

