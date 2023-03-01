JUST IN: Twitter Suspends Senator Mike Lee’s Personal Account Without Reason or Warning

Twitter has suspended the personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee and has given no reason as to why.

Senator Mike Lee broke the nose from his government account on Wednesday afternoon.

My personal Twitter account –@BasedMikeLee – has been suspended. Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers.

My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended. Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers. pic.twitter.com/1llVm4fVu3 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 1, 2023

Conservatives weighed in on their thoughts of the suspension that just happened moments ago.

BREAKING: Twitter has suspended Senator Mike Lee’s (R-UT) personal account @BasedMikeLee “with no explanation”. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 1, 2023

JUST IN: Twitter Suspends United States Senator Mike Lee's Twitter Account without warning and with no reason… pic.twitter.com/y7BkbPDuJ1 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 1, 2023

And the publication of this article it looks as though Elon Musk and Twitter have reinstated the account.

“It’s not exactly a sign of a healthy democratic discourse that it’s virtually impossible to ask a critical question about the United States’ role in the Ukraine-Russia conflict without being smeared as a Putin apologist or an ‘isolationist.’” https://t.co/IJuM6y0u0Z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 1, 2023

