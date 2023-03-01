JUST IN: Twitter Suspends Senator Mike Lee’s Personal Account Without Reason or Warning

Twitter has suspended the personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee and has given no reason as to why.
Senator Mike Lee broke the nose from his government account on Wednesday afternoon.
My personal Twitter account –@BasedMikeLee – has been suspended. Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers.
Conservatives weighed in on their thoughts of the suspension that just happened moments ago.
And the publication of this article it looks as though Elon Musk and Twitter have reinstated the account.
