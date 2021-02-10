JUST IN: Twitter Suspends Congressman Devin Nunes Account, Then Reinstates it, More Big Tech Censorship

The news cycle of tyranny in America never ends. I was about to call it a night when low and behold Twitter decided to suspend California Congressman Devin Nunes.
Why you might ask, we have no earthly idea. Free speech be damned in America, it doesn’t matter anymore to big tech.
According to Veronica Miracle who works for ABC 7 in Los Angeles, his account shows to be back up after the suspension, but is having massive issues.
Was this just another “mistake” as Jack Dorsey will call it?
So it looks like he was suspended indefinitely, but is now back up. Was this yet another rogue angry little liberal Twitter worker? Only time will tell.
This is a developing story.
Desperate people do desperate things! Jack is doing what the evil ones are directing him to do. He’s desperate… They’re desperate. 😊