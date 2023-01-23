JUST IN: Trump Not Returning to Twitter, Will Remain on Truth Social ONLY CEO Devin Nunes Says

Rumors have been swirling that President Trump would soon make his triumphant return to Twitter and Facebook, unfortunately that’s never going to happen Truth Social CEO, Devin Nunes says.

Many thought that President Donald Trump was potentially poised to return to Big Tech platforms, but according to Nunes, Truth Social is here to stay.

Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), told Newsmax last week that rumors of Trump’s return to Twitter are fake news.

“If President Trump was going to return to any such other social media platform, he would probably have posted on Truth Social first, and probably the last people that he would tell it to would be fake NBC News,” he told Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo.

He added, “…I was just with President Trump yesterday. He likes Truth Social. He has no interest in going back to Twitter.”

Twitter CEO and Owner Elon Musk said he expected the Biden administration to use federal agencies to harm Twitter if Trump returns.

Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this.

They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

“They take that and they say, ‘President Trump is now going back’ — it wasn’t even Twitter, and now they’re saying President Trump is going back to Twitter. And that wasn’t even part of this whole deal,” Nunes said.

Last week, President Trump told Fox News Digital that Facebook and Twitter had made “a major business mistake” by ousting him from their platforms. “If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that’s okay with me. We are talking to them, and we’ll see how it all works out,” he said.

Many including Steve Bannon and our own Matt Couch feel this is a terrible mistake when it comes to winning elections.

“It’s going to be so hard to win a presidential election without Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and others,” The DC Patriot and FaithNFreedoms founder Matt Couch said.

“Trump will always have my support, one if the greatest presidents in my lifetime along with Reagan. I sure hope whoever is advising him will rethink this strategy and turn him loose as we get closer to primary season,” Couch stated.

What are your thoughts America? Is this a mistake Trump not getting back on Twitter?

