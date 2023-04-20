JUST IN! Trump Appointed Judge DENIES Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Request to Block Subpoena of Ex Hillary Clinton Lawyer & Prosecutor

A federal judge has struck a blow for justice by allowing House Republicans to question former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had sought to block the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena, but US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, rejected Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order and injunction, finding that committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan had issued the subpoena to Pomerantz with valid legislative purpose.

This is an important victory for those seeking to hold Trump accountable for his alleged crimes. Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump, resigned in protest after DA Alvin Bragg ended the investigation. But in his book on the topic, Pomerantz claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

Jordan summoned Pomerantz for a closed-door deposition on April 20, according to the subpoena reviewed by this reporter. The deposition promises to be explosive, and it is crucial that Jordan be allowed to carry out his duties unimpeded by partisan politics.

Of course, the left will do everything in its power to interfere with Jordan’s efforts. But Judge Vyskocil, acknowledging the “political dogfights” surrounding the case, said in her ruling that she “does not endorse either side’s agenda.” She encouraged both sides to speak and “reach a mutually agreeable compromise” on how Pomerantz’s deposition will proceed.

It is imperative that Pomerantz be questioned about his allegations against Trump. If Pomerantz is telling the truth, then Trump may have committed serious crimes that must be investigated and punished. But if Pomerantz is lying or exaggerating, then he must be held accountable for his actions.

The left, of course, will accuse Jordan and his fellow Republicans of engaging in a partisan witch hunt. But this is nothing more than a diversionary tactic designed to distract from the real issue at hand. The truth is that Trump’s alleged crimes must be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.

We applaud Judge Vyskocil for her courageous decision to uphold justice in the face of partisan interference. We call on all Americans to stand with her and support the House Judiciary Committee’s efforts to uncover the truth about Donald Trump’s alleged crimes. Only by exposing the truth can we ensure that justice is served and that our democracy remains strong and vibrant.

